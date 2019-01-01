County commission reviews 2019 budget

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Commissioners reviewed the preliminary budget for 2019 during their first budget workshop with Finance Director Ryan Post and Administrator/Controller Teresa Doehring on Wednesday.

During the last few years, with Post leading the charge, the County has made adjustments to move toward a balanced budget, which includes initiating a five-year Capital Improvement Plan and a hiring freeze, implementing an early retirement incentive, applying for grants and encouraging residents to pass millages to ensure departments’ revenues match its expenses, such as Parks and Recreation, which currently has no additional money appropriated to the department in the 2019 budget.

Although not quite at a balanced budget, Doehring said this year she felt more “optimistic” about the 2019 budget, and discussed some key points of interest with the commissioners, including $55,000 budgeted for a fee study and a change in state revenue from personal property taxes.

The 2019 preliminary budget states a deficit of $430,686, which is budgeted as the use of fund balance in order to ensure revenues equal expenses, therefore achieving a balanced budget. Post said last year the county received $1.4 million in personal property taxes from the state, which encouraged its current budget, but unfortunately on Monday the county only received $800,000, which has not yet been calculated into the 2019 budget.

