County commission receives annual report from Central Dispatch

CENTREVILLE – The St. Joseph County Commission received an annual report from the county’s Central Dispatch during their executive meeting on Wednesday.

According to the report from Central Dispatch, the 911 Center received 28,079 emergency calls in 2018, down eight percent from 2017’s levels. With non-emergency calls, Central Dispatch received a total of 94,185 total calls.

Cell phone calls amounted to 75 percent of the 911 calls in 2018, while landline usage went down to just under 16 percent of calls. The busiest time of day, according to the annual report, is during the early afternoon, around 2 and 3 p.m., which was consistent with a trend over the last five years.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.