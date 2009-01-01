County commission honors county employees’ years of service

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County board of commissioners paid tribute to county employees on Tuesday for their years of dedicated service.

A noble recognition was given to Sheriff Brad Balk, who has served 25 years as a county employee. Balk’s became county sheriff in January 2009, after winning the county primary in 2008. Chairman Dennis Allen, Balk’s former colleague, presented Balk with the honor on Tuesday.

“If your dad was here, he would be very proud of you, I know that,” Allen said.

For all but four years between 1965 through 1988, Balk’s father, Neubert, served as sheriff. Matt Lori replaced Neubert, and then Brad became the county’s first new sheriff in 20 years when he officially took over in 2009.

Other employees recognized for their dedicated service on Tuesday included Betty Persons, Commission on Aging (COA) senior center coordinator, Tim Hochstetler, building and grounds director, and Joseph Bingaman, corrections officer, all for 10 years of service; Anne Rohrer from the prosecutor’s office for 15 years; Sherry Swartz, COA in-home services manager, Rhonda McGlothlen, typist/account clerk for the sheriff’s department, David Alli, road patrol deputy, Dena Clark, chief deputy clerk, and Mary Ives, deputy treasurer, all for 20 years; and Kitty Buchner, jail administrator, Lonnie Palmer from the sheriff’s department, and Michael Minger, corrections officer, all for 25 years.



