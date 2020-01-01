County commission approves Agency on Aging plans

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to endorse the submission of the Branch-St. Joseph Area Agency on Aging’s 2020-22 Multi-Year Plan and 2020 Annual Implementation Plan during their regular meeting Tuesday.

Area Agency on Aging Director Laura Sutter said the multi-year plan outlines funding, administrative, program development, targeting strategy, advocacy efforts and special projects the Agency is planning on doing from 2020 to 2022.

“The plan incorporates input from program participants, community advocates and key leaders such as yourselves,” Sutter said to the commissioners. “The plan is basically driven by those who may use the service or those who have governance or are engaged partners in service delivery.”

The Annual Implementation Plan starts with a brief history of the area agency to provide context for the multi-year plan, and describes their vision and values. The plan moves into a summary of the agency’s service population, where it states that their projections show the largest growth in the 60 years and older population in Branch and St. Joseph counties will begin in 2020. Specifically, it states while the total population is shrinking, there has been a 28 percent increase in the population of those 60 and older.

The plan indicates 20 services the Agency on Aging will fund from 2020-22, with the five service categories receiving the most federal and/or state funds being home-delivered meals, home care assistance, congregate meals, transportation and respite care for in-home and adult day services.