County commission accepts annual county clerk report

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners approved the annual report for the county clerk and the register of deeds, as well as an exception to the county hiring freeze for two county road patrol positions during its meeting Tuesday.

On the original agenda for the meeting, the results of the county’s annual audit were supposed to be presented by an auditor from Gabrdige and Company of Grand Rapids. However, County Administrator Teresa Doehring said there was a scheduling conflict with the auditors, and the report presentation has been moved to the next county commission meeting on Aug. 6.

The county clerk’s annual report was originally given to the commissioners at their July 10 Executive Committee meeting by County Clerk Lindsay Oswald. The full report, which can be found on the county’s website, reported that the register of deeds office collected just under $2.3 million in revenue in 2018, while only spending just under $77,500 for the year.

