County Clerk's office releases 2020 Nov. election FAQ

CENTREVILLE — To help local residents prepare for the upcoming election Nov. 3, the St. Joseph County Clerk’s office put together frequently asked questions about absentee ballots, voting times and more.

If people have questions that are not addressed with this FAQ, the clerk’s office recommends contacting your local Township or City Clerk’s Office for more information. Further information is also available on the State’s Michigan Voter Information Center website at www.michigan.gov/vote. The site provides detailed information on registration, absentee ballots, polling places, accessible voting and much more, as well as providing a sample ballot when they become available.

1) When is the next election?

The General Election will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

2) Where is my polling place?

Here is the complete list of polling places in St. Joseph County, as provided by the Clerk’s office:

City of Three Rivers – Riverside Church at 207 E. Michigan Ave.

City of Sturgis – Sturges-Young Auditorium at 201 N. Nottawa Rd.

Burr Oak Township – Township Hall at 208 Front St.

Colon Township – Township Hall at 132 N. Blackstone Ave.

Constantine Township – Township Hall at 165 Canaris St.

Fabius Township – Township Hall at 13108 Broadway Rd.

Fawn River Township – Township Hall at 31194 E. Fawn River Rd.

Florence Township – Township Hall at 64010 Burgener Rd.

Flowerfield Township – Township Hall at 12020 M-216

Leonidas Township – Township Hall at 53312 Fulton Rd.

Lockport Township – Township Hall at 58982 Holtom Rd.

Mendon Township – Township Hall at 136 W. Main St.

Mottville Township – Township Hall at 68596 Thomas St.

Nottawa Township – Township Hall at 112 S. Clark St.

Park Township – Township Hall at 53640 Parkville Rd.

Sherman Township – Township Hall at 64962 Balk Rd.

Sturgis Township – Township Hall at 26015 W. U.S. 12

White Pigeon Township – Township Hall at 16975 U.S. 12

3) How can I obtain an Absentee Ballot?

All Michigan residents may receive an Absentee Ballot by completing an application. You can apply online at www.michigan.gov/vote or request one from your local clerk.

4) When will I get my Absentee Ballot?

If you have already applied for an Absentee Ballot for the November election, ballots began being mailed out to local residents Sept. 21, 2020. Additional Absentee Ballot applications will be processed as soon as they are received. You can track your ballot at the State’s website.

5) What is the deadline for an Absentee Ballot request?

Requests to mail an absent voter ballot must be received by your local clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. You may still be able to vote an absentee ballot at the local clerk’s office prior to Election Day.

6) How do I return my Absentee Ballot?

You may mail your completed Absentee Ballot to the local clerk’s office but be sure to allow enough time to ensure it arrives by Election Day. You may also drop it off to your local clerk; many jurisdictions have drop boxes for the receipt of Absentee Ballots. Finally, an Absentee Ballot may be delivered to your local clerk or directly to the polling place on Election Day.

7) What if I’ve moved and need to register to vote?

Because appointments for the Secretary of State’s Office may not be immediate, new voters or those that have moved should contact their local clerk, the county clerk, or www.michigan.gov/vote; please note that the local clerk’s office is the only registration location accepted within the last two weeks before the election. You should be prepared to show State identification and proof of residency including a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or a government document.