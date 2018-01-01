County approves multiple radio tower lease agreements

The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners approved lease agreements Tuesday to assist the county’s 911 Central Dispatch’s efforts to upgrade its radio system.

After county voters approved an Emergency Telephone Services (911 Services) Millage in May 2018, Central Dispatch began the process of replacing its current radio system, which is 13-15 years old, with the upgraded countywide 800 MHz radio system.

