County approves interlocal agreement for 911 tower

CENTREVILLE — Radio communication for first responders in the southwest portion of St. Joseph County could be improving in the next year or so.

St. Joseph County commissioners Tuesday approved an interlocal agreement between St. Joseph County and Cass County to construct and equip a radio communication tower and pay for half of the nearly $1.8 million construction cost and half of the utility and maintenance costs of the tower. The tower will be located in Cass County north of the Porter Township Hall on Baldwin Prairie Road, in the southeastern portion of the county.

The interlocal agreement was approved by Cass County’s board on Monday.

St. Joseph County 911/Central Dispatch Director Dennis Brandenburg said in an interview following the meeting that having the tower would be beneficial for both counties, as the area is a “dead zone” for reception.

“We discovered down around the Mottville area that we have some absolute dead spots down there, and it’s from the geography of the land. Cass County has the same issue down there on the southeast portion of their county,” Brandenburg said. “For one county to build a tower, it’s very expensive, so I approached Cass to find a place that would benefit both counties to correct that problem for police, fire and EMS.”

St. Joseph County is expected to make annual payments of just over $192,000 for five years to cover the construction costs. It’s unknown how much maintenance costs or utility costs will be once the tower is operational.

First District Commissioner Jared Hoffmaster praised the agreement prior to the unanimous vote.

“This is a great example of two municipalities working together to solve a problem, and I appreciate all the hard work,” Hoffmaster said.

A construction and completion date has not been specified for the project as of yet, as environmental studies still have to be done of the tower site, as well as getting permission from the Federal Aviation Administration. Brandenburg said down the road, there could be an agreement to share a radio system between Michigan and Indiana, and the tower could benefit that operation as well.

In other business…

Commissioners approved the appointment of David Miars to the St. Joseph County Road Commission board. Miars, a Florence Township resident, takes the spot vacated by David Allen, who is stepping down from his seat on the board at the end of the year, the end of his six-year term.

Commissioners approved a Region V Homeland Security Grant Program agreement, in which St. Joseph County will be the fiduciary of the federal passthrough funds administered by Michigan State Police. Van Buren County previously functioned as the fiduciary of the agreement.

Commissioners approved the appointment of Gerald Loudenslager to the Department of Health and Human Services board, and the reappointments of John Dobberteen and Steve Zarza to the Parks and Recreation board.

Third District Commissioner and commission chair Dennis Allen announced he would not be seeking chairmanship on the board when the next county commission session begins in 2022. He said he “looks forward” to working with whoever the next chair and vice chair on the board will be.

