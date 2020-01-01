County approves exception to hiring freeze

CENTREVILLE – The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners approved a request by County Prosecutor John McDonough on Tuesday to make an exception to the county’s hiring freeze in order to hire a new assistant prosecutor.

The request was approved by a unanimous 4-0 vote. First District Commissioner Allen Balog was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

The request was the second such request made by McDonough in the last two months to make a similar hire, with the previous request being approved 4-1 at the April 16 commission meeting.

In a form that McDonough filled out to request the exception, he wrote that the position is “essential in order to perform everyday duties” in the prosecutor’s office, which includes handling all criminal and neglect/abuse cases in the county. McDonough added that, without additional hiring, “There are no feasible ways to adjust the caseload even more between the other four prosecuting attorneys.” McDonough added that if the request was denied, there would be a “possible court backlog” because of a personnel shortage. The position will become vacant on May 10, and the annual cost of the budgeted position would be $49,490.56 plus benefits.

Second District Commissioner Kathy Pangle was the lone dissenter in the April 16 vote, but voted “yes” on the request presented in Tuesday’s meeting. Before the vote, Pangle explained her reasoning for switching to a “yes” vote for this particular request.

“Two weeks ago, because of illness, vacation, and the research I did on the position, I had received negative feedback about the request, so my vote was a no,” Pangle said. “At this time, I don’t want to bog down the Sheriff’s Department, the jail, the public, our courts, and most of all, I don’t want to burden the employees, especially with two people gone from that office. I’ve been assured that the concerns that I have will be addressed and changes will be made, so at this time I will vote yes.

“But be assured that if I don’t see improvement, and I continue to receive negative feedback from the departments and the public, I won’t go down this road again.”

Commissioner Dan Czajkowski said the county has taken the hiring freeze seriously, and there would be a great deal of ramifications for not having enough people at the Prosecutor’s Office.

“It would impact the Sherriff’s department, it would impact the people that are going through all that, being charged, delays, the right to have a speedy trial outcome, so there are just too many reasons you have to keep the department fully staffed,” Czajkowski said.

In other business…

•The commissioners accepted the Fiscal Year 2020 plan and grant application for Community Corrections and accepted the annual report put forward by the county’s Information Technology department.

•The commissioners appointed Lee Austermann and George Letts to the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging board.

