County approves consent letter for Bethany Christian Services

CENTREVILLE — In a rare roll call vote during Wednesday’s Executive Committee meeting of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, commissioners approved a consent letter for Bethany Christian Services to continue their work with unaccompanied youth refugees in the county.

With the consent letter approved, it will give permission for Bethany to place a refugee foster child with an already-licensed family in the county. The vote was 3-2, with Third District Commissioner and Board Chair Dennis Allen, Second District Commissioner and Board Vice Chair Kathy Pangle, and Fourth District Commissioner Dan Czajkowski voting in favor of approval. First District Commissioner Allen Balog and Fifth District Commissioner Ken Malone voted against approval.