Home / Home

County approves consent letter for Bethany Christian Services

Rare executive committee vote to allow service to continue work with refugees in county
By: 
Robert Tomlinson, Staff Writer

CENTREVILLE — In a rare roll call vote during Wednesday’s Executive Committee meeting of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, commissioners approved a consent letter for Bethany Christian Services to continue their work with unaccompanied youth refugees in the county.
With the consent letter approved, it will give permission for Bethany to place a refugee foster child with an already-licensed family in the county. The vote was 3-2, with Third District Commissioner and Board Chair Dennis Allen, Second District Commissioner and Board Vice Chair Kathy Pangle, and Fourth District Commissioner Dan Czajkowski voting in favor of approval. First District Commissioner Allen Balog and Fifth District Commissioner Ken Malone voted against approval.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media