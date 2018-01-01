County approves agreement between SJCCOA, Realty Metrix Commercial

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County board of commissioners approved an agreement between the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging (SJCCOA) and Realty Metrix Commercial on Tuesday, March 20.

The company will assist the SJCCOA on the development and execution of credits and incentive strategies for the reconstruction of the former Three Rivers Inn, which the SJCCOA plans to transform into a new enrichment center, office building, and senior residence.

Prior to the county meeting, commissioners held a special executive committee meeting to discuss the agreement with SJCCOA’s Executive Director Tim Stoll. Stoll said with the passing of the agreement, the SJCCOA will be required to pay $10,000 to Realty Metrix from its estimated $900,000 general fund balance for a consultation and assistance in pursuing the New Market Tax Credits (NMTC) program.

