County allocates funds for potential CBH COVID vaccination clinics

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County commissioners Tuesday approved a budget amendment that would help fund future COVID-19 vaccination clinics through Covered Bridge Healthcare.

The $10,000 budget amendment would allow $600 per day for CBH personnel and volunteer medical professionals to help vaccinate 200 to 300 people per day within 48 hours of vaccine availability once more doses become available. The allocation is part of a partnership between CBH, the county, the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ) and the St. Joseph County United Way.

County Commission chair Dennis Allen said clinics would occur as a sort of “backup plan” if the county happened to receive a larger amount of the vaccine and BHSJ were busy with other COVID-19 clinics in Branch or Hillsdale County.

“Hopefully we can get a lot of vaccines and have a lot of clinics,” Allen said. “There are a lot of people that want to be vaccinated, need to be vaccinated, and all we’re waiting on is vaccines. … This would be a backup plan with the health department leading, whether they use the National Guard or other personnel. If they’re not readily available because of other commitments, then this would be a way to get clinics going as soon as possible.”

Covered Bridge CEO Rick Shaffer said he thinks CBH could play a “major role” helping the health department and United Way in distributing COVID-19 vaccinations in the St. Joseph County area.

“We see this program as a supplement to the health department program,” Shaffer said. “We see our program as community members helping community members.”

Shaffer said the potential clinics would operate with five staff members from CBH along with 10 trained volunteers, with the United Way coordinating site locations and lunches, however Shaffer said he didn’t see a need to use the National Guard for assistance. He said he doesn’t want to “leave anyone out” in the process of vaccinations.

“It’s a matter of, how can we play in the sandbox together and utilize our own community members,” Shaffer said.

United Way Executive Director Kelly Hostetler said she talked recently with each of the county commissioners to identify potential vaccination site locations, as well as identifying businesses to help provide lunches to the volunteers.

“We’re happy to help and honored to be a part of the initiative,” Hostetler said.

BHSJ Health Officer Rebecca Burns said the health department “stands ready” to continue their vaccination program, and will continue to get out all the vaccine they receive into the county. She said doses are still “very limited,” with only 300 new doses having come in this week and potentially the same amount next week.

“Hopefully, we’ll get more than 300 doses next week, but in conversations I’m having with the state immunization folks, it’s likely that doses will be small for a while yet,” Burns said. “We need to really continue that message to everybody that the vaccine is our way out of the pandemic, but we need to continue all of those strategies that work, like wearing a mask, staying socially distant, staying in your bubble with those folks that you do interact with outside of your home. And by doing that, along with putting every dose we get for the county into arms, we’ll start to work our way out of this pandemic.”

Second District Commissioner Kathy Pangle thanked everyone for their work on the issue.

“We all want the best for not only our county, but the whole country. Everybody’s working together, and that’s a good thing,” Pangle said. “Our main issue right now is getting the vaccines. We’ve got to get those vaccines here.”

Allen said the potential clinics are a way for the county to “prepare, plan and think ahead.”

“I’d rather be prepared, planned, ready to go than sitting and waiting on someone else when we could’ve been ahead of the game,” Allen said. “This is a ginormous task, and it’s going to take everyone working together.”

In other business…

Commissioners approved requests for hiring freeze exceptions for a new family division caseworker, a juvenile caseworker supervisor/referee, and a deputy juvenile register.

Commissioners approved the Michigan State University Extension’s annual report and a subsequent agreement to continue Extension services in the county.

Commissioners approved a Veteran’s Services Fund grant submission for $55,201.

At their next Executive Committee meeting on Jan. 27, commissioners are expected to discuss potential changes to the meeting date and time for Executive Committee hearings. The request to look into new times came because First District Commissioner Jared Hoffmaster said he had a work conflict with the Wednesday morning meetings.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.