County adopts off-road vehicle ordinance

CENTREVILLE – After months of discussion and debate, the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners adopted an Off-Road Vehicle Operation ordinance during its meeting on Tuesday.

The ordinance, which goes into effect today, allows operation of certain off-road vehicles on county roads. According to the ordinance passed Tuesday, an off-road vehicle is described as “a motor driven, off-road recreational vehicle or golf cart capable of cross-country travel without benefit of a road or trail, on or immediately over land, or other natural terrain.” The ordinance states that ORVs cannot be driven at a speed of greater than 25 miles per hour, and “cannot be operated in a manner that interferes with traffic on a road or street or at a speed greater than conditions allow.”

According to the ordinance, off-road Vehicles are prohibited on state trunklines, such as U.S. 131 or M-60, or on any street within incorporated cities or villages unless they are allowed by city or village ordinances.

According to the ordinance, ORVs are required to have a lit headlight and lit taillight and its operator must wear a helmet. The helmet requirement does not apply if the ORV is equipped with a windshield, roof or roll bar that meets or exceeds standards for a helmet.

