County’s projected 2018 budget discussed at executive meeting

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County finance director Ryan Post went over the county’s projected 2018 budget and recommended ways to reduce the budget deficit during the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners’ executive meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Post said the 2018 budget projects a reduced deficit of about 50 percent in the general fund, from around $3 million in the amended 2017 budget to a deficit of $1.5 million for 2018.

“As you see in those numbers, that is a significant reduction. We still think there is more on the horizon. As a personal preference I hope to get that number down to zero. I don’t think we should be operating at all with any sort of deficit in the fund balance. We will get there,” Post said.

Under current conditions, Post said the projected fund balance is likely to continue as a $1.5 million deficit going into the 2019 budget period. County administrator J. Patrick Yoder said in order to fix the issue commissioners must evaluate the county government’s means of revenue and identify inefficiencies.

“You can’t use a $100,000-a-year income, put your kids through college, buy a loan on a car and expect to be able to do that with the same amount,” Yoder said. “This board is going to have to take a look at their revenues, it is the basis of how you’re going to operate in the future, and it is the basis of how you are going to be able to provide services to the public at the same rate we are now. You have to improve your efficiencies. We have a lot of inefficiency areas within this government.”

