County’s 911 radio tower impacts FPFD costly electric bill

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — President of the Fabius-Park Fire Department board Ed English announced on Wednesday that the St. Joseph County 911 Central Dispatch radio tower, located on the department’s property and connected to its lone electric meter, has severely impacted the department’s electric bill.

English said the department pays around $7,658 per year towards its electric payments, with last month’s bill reaching $750.

“You all heard me talking about how much the power bill is here, and there is no reason for that power bill to be that high,” he said.

English said the building has “all the latest and greatest” equipment and was designed to be cost-efficient, with lights that turn off when someone leaves the room and the indoor temperature set at a reasonable degree during the summer months.

The board came to a consensus that they should not be responsible for the radio tower payments, and English said he plans to make calls to 911 Central Dispatch Director Dennis Brandenburg and the White Pigeon Fire Department, that also has a tower on its property.

In other business,

• Fire Chief Mike Frye said he has requested for a DNR 50/50 match grant to fund the purchase of new foam appliances, new fire tools including backpacks and brooms, and a new tank.

• Frye announced the success of the Southwest Michigan Shut up and Train event. About 50 firefighters participated, some being from other departments. The training cost about $3,500, but the department received $925 to assist in the funding.

