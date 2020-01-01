Counting homeless Michiganders key to federal funds

LANSING — Michigan is gearing up to count the youth and homeless populations that are key to its federal funding and representation.

“Kids often get missed, especially in households with lower income,” said Parker James, a policy analyst for the Michigan League for Public Policy. “If we miss kids, then we miss out on really important dollars to help those kids.”

And people, particularly children, who lack a stable residence, are at risk of going uncounted for the upcoming 2020 Census.

Nearly 16,000 children up to age four lack a fixed nighttime residence in Michigan, according to the League for Public Policy. Among the highest county rates of homeless children under four are 13% in Arenac County, 12% in Lake County and 11% in Alger County.

One of the hopes for greater accuracy is that the census form is available both online and on the phone for the first time, James said.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to achieve the best count that we can,” he said. “I think we need to make sure that we continue to ramp up our efforts.”