Corey Lake Orchards to host “Downtown to Down Home” Festival

THREE RIVERS — Corey Lake Orchards, located at 12147 Corey Lake Rd., will be bringing the best of downtown “down home” as they host the third annual Downtown to Down Home Festival on Sunday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival is billed as “a celebration of food, drinks, art, fitness and more from the local community,” and is done in partnership with the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority. In an interview with the Commercial-News, Corey Lake Orchards Co-owner Brenda Hubbard said the festival helps not just the local community learn more about the various businesses in Three Rivers, but also visitors from out of town and out of state.

“The purpose of the festival is to try and connect the visitors we have in the area over the summer months with our downtown community,” Hubbard said. “There are a lot of people that we have that are visitors with vacation homes, and this festival encourages them to explore what Three Rivers has to offer.”