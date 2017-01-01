Coordinator of SJC Victim Services receives state recognition

CENTREVILLE — After 17 years as the coordinator of St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department Victim Services, Maxine Kennedy’s tough, yet rewarding, duties in the county have been recognized and honored by the State of Michigan.

On Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Michigan Sheriff Association’s fall conference, Kennedy was given the 2017 Victims Advocate of the Year award after an anonymous submission.

“It’s very rewarding but in a perfect world, I would never get called out. But, this isn’t a perfect world,” Kennedy said.

As of Nov. 27, Kennedy said victim services have handled 110 calls in 2017. Central Dispatch calls victim services when a tragedy strikes, such as a fire, natural death, homicide, a fatal car accident or drowning, and immediately emergency personnel arrives at the scene to provide support to the victim or the victims’ family members.

