Construction continues on senior residence

THREE RIVERS — Construction on the Rivers Enrichment Center and Senior Residence is making “very good progress,” St. Joseph County Commission on Aging Executive Director Tim Stoll said on Thursday.

Since the center’s “groundbreaking” ceremony on Monday, Dec. 3, the construction team has worked through the demolition stage of the former Three Rivers Inn and started reconstructing framework for the future apartments. Stoll said 13 apartments, out of the 46 apartments available, have been sold and reserved with deposits.

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.