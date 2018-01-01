Home / Home

Construction continues on GOCC concourse

By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

CENTREVILLE — Since August 2018, a construction crew has been at work at renovating Glen Oaks Community College’s 50-year-old grand concourse.
The $2.2 million project, which President David Devier said on Thursday is closer to $2.5 million now, will feature a grand staircase with glass walls and wooden handrails, a 100-seat dining area, meeting rooms and seating areas. Sound-absorbing wave panels in the ceiling will help to reduce noise levels, and consists of LED lighting.
Separate “cubbies” for students who prefer to study individually will be provided with the latest modern-day technology. A new art gallery, restrooms, and a recreation area will also be renovated.
 

