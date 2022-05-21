Constantine WWTP in EGLE permit application phase

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine Village Council received an update regarding their new wastewater treatment plant at a May 16 meeting. The village is refurbishing an earlier wastewater facility in the village, which shut down in 1997 with effluent subsequently piped to Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment. The expected completion date of the new $13,395,000 facility is April 2024.

An industrial pretreatment program by Fleis & VanDenbrink engineers, in compliance with a national pollutant discharged elimination system permit, required by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) was approved at a May 2 meeting.

In a letter to the council at the May 16 meeting, Fleis & VanDebrink project manager Joseph Benjamin said that he met with EGLE last week to go through the design prior to submitting a Part 41 permit application. He stated the permit reviewer liked the design, with few minor adjustments, and EGLE is averaging four to six months to issue permits lately. Benjamin said that he was told Constantine may be more accelerated as they provided a great deal of information and calculations.