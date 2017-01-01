Constantine water, sewer rates might go down

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s village manager/police chief Mark Honeysett told the village council at a Monday night meeting that sewer rates might go down this next year, as he reviewed a portion of the prospective 2017-2018 village budget.

“The sewer fund is in pretty healthy shape after suffering for a number of years. The water-sewer fund got seven mills last year, collected for the debt retirement fund, and in four more years the fund will be paid off,” he said. “We’re building the sewer fund up, to approximately $170,000 of revenue over expenses. The following year I expect it to go to $200,000, so hopefully those customers with exorbitantly high rates will see them go down a bit.”

Honeysett added that the water fund was “also in pretty good shape.”

In the major street fund, revenue for major streets will exceed expenses by $7,000 next year. The village receives road funding from the state every year, which is split 75 percent for major roads and 25 percent for local.

“We just experienced a late increase in funding by the state, and after they determined that funding was inadequate to maintain and repair streets and highways we got the increase,” he said.

“Another piece of good news in terms of street funds is that the amount received from the state will continue to increase over the next five years.”

