Constantine Village reviews draft of medical marijuana facilities ordinance

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine Village council studied a rough draft of an ordinance to amend the village code to provide for the licensing and regulation of medical marijuana facilities within the village, as permitted under the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Act, at a Monday, Sept. 18 council meeting.

Village attorney Howard Bush drew up the rough draft. The council has reviewed information on licensing provided by police chief/village manager Mark Honeysett at the last four council meetings. Travis Copenhaver, of Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan addressed the council at an Aug. 21 meeting.

Honeysett also presented a written list of questions and comments about the ordinance made by council members, with a response to each comment by Bush.

Honeysett said Bush will be out of his office for a couple of weeks later this month, and unavailable to work on a new draft, and said he expected the council to have considerable suggestions and alternations for a new rough draft of the ordinance.

