Constantine village requests medical marijuana facilities ordinance be drawn up

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine village council authorized village manager/police chief Mark Honeysett to have village attorney Howard Bush draw-up an ordinance to allow medical marijuana facilities in the village, during a Tuesday, Sept. 5 council meeting.

The majority of the council said they approved of allowing medical marijuana facilities in the village. Honeysett and council president Gary Mathers said they did not approve of any such facilities in the downtown historic area.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 40 years, and I guess my fear is classic potheads hanging around facilities, and a situation like kids hanging around liquor stores, offering $20 to buy some,” Honeysett said.

“Four years ago I wouldn’t consider this, but now I think medical marijuana has merits. I hate to think morality stands in the way of someone who needs medical assistance, but it’s imperative that our police department and states use everything they can to control it.”



