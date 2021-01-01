Constantine Village Manager discusses proposed MDOT U.S. 131 business loop project

Mark Honeysett, Constantine village manager/police chief announced a proposed MDOT project on the U.S. 131 business loop at a Monday, Aug. 5 council meeting.

“MDOT is making plans to perform some work on the bridge on Washington Street in 2021, as well as some lane configuration north of the bridge downtown, and some chip and seal work that will extend from the north village limit on Broad Street to a point south of the village limit,” he said.

The council packet contained an email from MDOT project engineer Corey Hackworth, with photos of the proposed project.

“MDOT is proposing what they call a ‘road diet’ which will reduce the number of lanes south of the bridge from four to two, the number on the bridge from four to two, and the number north of the bridge from four to three (one northbound, one southbound, and one center turn lane). There are a myriad of advantages to narrowing the road and bridge. From the state’s point of view, the project is less expensive. From the village’s perspective, the elimination of the lane slows traffic and reduces the likelihood of head-on crashes, crashes while turning, and other traffic hazards. With the approval of golf carts on the road, there will be more room on the curb side for them to operate,” Honeysett said.

“MDOT is hopeful that the village will support the road diet project. If so, they would like to schedule a public hearing for late August or early September for the purpose of explaining the project, and take the public’s ‘temperature’ on this proposal. They are considering how to do the project, with four closures (to keep the bridge traversable during construction) or to close the road during the bridge work. Frankly, a closure will shorten the construction time and be safer for the workers, but it does sound like MDOT will strongly consider village and public input when making that decision,” he said.