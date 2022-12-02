Constantine Village Council updated on sewer plant progress

CONSTANTINE — Joe Benjamin, from Fleis & VandenBrink Engineering provided an update on the progress of the village's new sewer treatment plant at a Monday, February 7 Constantine Village Council meeting. The village is refurbishing an earlier wastewater facility in the village. It shut down in 1997, and effluent was subsequently piped to Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment (TRWT).

The village is using USDA/Rural Development financing. The USDA announced in in 2020 that they were investing $268 million dollars in 76 projects through a Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. Constantine received a $13,395,000 40-year loan.

Benjamin said that treated wastewater from the plant will be pumped into the St. Joseph River and solids will be taken to landfills twice a year, a standard procedure at treatment plants. Expected completion date of the new facility in Constantine is April 2024.

Village manager Mark Honeysett said that Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) has expressed an interest to take over the force main, to pump its wastes to TRWT. He said there will be a fee, and MMPA will have a separate account for repair and maintenance of the force main.

In other business…