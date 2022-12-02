Constantine Village Council updated on sewer plant progress
CONSTANTINE — Joe Benjamin, from Fleis & VandenBrink Engineering provided an update on the progress of the village's new sewer treatment plant at a Monday, February 7 Constantine Village Council meeting. The village is refurbishing an earlier wastewater facility in the village. It shut down in 1997, and effluent was subsequently piped to Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment (TRWT).
The village is using USDA/Rural Development financing. The USDA announced in in 2020 that they were investing $268 million dollars in 76 projects through a Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. Constantine received a $13,395,000 40-year loan.
Benjamin said that treated wastewater from the plant will be pumped into the St. Joseph River and solids will be taken to landfills twice a year, a standard procedure at treatment plants. Expected completion date of the new facility in Constantine is April 2024.
Village manager Mark Honeysett said that Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) has expressed an interest to take over the force main, to pump its wastes to TRWT. He said there will be a fee, and MMPA will have a separate account for repair and maintenance of the force main.
In other business…
- Trustee Kenda Cartagena gave an update on the Ambulance Authority.
"We need three 24/7 ambulances, and are down to one. Response time should be 12 minutes, but it's 45-50 minutes now. It has to do with staffing issues, a problem everywhere," she said.
The village contract with LifeCare Ambulance expires in March. Cartagena said that LifeCare would like an answer to whether the village wishes to continue their membership by the end of February.
- The council granted Honeysett permission to work with attorney Catherine Kaufman for language to set up a Fire Authority between the village and Constantine and Florence Townships.
They also requested he consult Kaufman for assistance on a special assessment of 2-mills by the village for fire and/or public safety.
- Honeysett said that he was "blindsided" after Jon Moxey from Fleis & VandenBrink Engineering estimated it could cost approximately $3,500,000 to rehabilitate the former D&S grocery-gas station at 175 N. Washington Street, to serve as the new village fire department. The village purchased the building in 2018, after it was foreclosed on for non-payment of taxes.
He told the council earlier that he could use $220,000 of funding from the American Rescue Plan, and also apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds from the county, and a loan through USDA/Rural Development to refurbish the building.
He said that the D&S building seemed structurally sound, ideal for offices, a community room, training room, perhaps a kitchen and storage. The area might accommodate both the fire and police departments. A quonset hut would have to be built on the property to store fire trucks.
He said he wished to consult an architectural engineer next, on the price to rehabilitate the building.