Constantine village council reviews third draft of medical marijuana ordinance

CONSTANTINE — At a Monday, Nov 21 meeting, the Constantine village council reviewed a third draft of an ordinance, drafted by village attorney Howard Bush, authorizing and permitting commercial medical marijuana facilities in the village.

The council reviewed the 12-page draft page-by-page, and asked Tom Nemeth, founder of Herbal Advantage Provisioning, and Jennifer Alfieri, who attended the meeting, to also review it. Nemeth and Alfieri have attended several council meetings and offered advice on medical marijuana facilities.

Bush was unable to attend the meeting, and sent the council a letter.

“We have an issue of buffer zones. I question if most of the Village Industrial Park is not located within or near a school. Remember, Eastside Elementary goes back quite a ways and is not too far from the railroad tracks. The Industrial Park is on the other side of the tracks. It is my theory that kids do not venture into the Industrial Park. Accordingly, I have not included any buffer zones that apply to the facility that are located in the Industrial Zones. The buffer zones apply only to the facilities located in Commercial Zones or the central business district,” Bush wrote.

“Secondly, I have been toying with the problem with other occupants in a building where such facilities are located. I think this is going to apply only to provisioning centers located downtown or elsewhere. I have provided language that no other building occupant will have access to the provisioning center. With all other facilities, I said that the building in which the facility is located shall have no other occupants.”



