Constantine Village Council passes golf cart ordinance

CONSTANTINE — Following a public hearing, the Constantine Village Council passed an ordinance on Monday, June 5 authorizing the use of golf carts on village streets.

The ordinance was drafted by village attorney Howard Bush, and reviewed by the council at its meeting on May 15.

Village Manager and Police Chief Mark Honeysett said the new ordinance permits golf carts on village streets, and while they are not permitted to use US-131, they can cross it via the most direct route.

An operator has to be at least 16 years of age and licensed to operate a motor vehicle, must comply with signal requirements, and may not use sidewalks. The speed shall not exceed 15 miles per hour. Golf carts are not permitted on the street from one-half hour before sunset until one-half hour after sunrise.

A violation of the ordinance is a civil infraction, punishable by a civil fine. Fines range from $100 for a first offense to $500 for a third offense. Improper or negligent operation of a golf cart may subject to the driver/operator to criminal penalties under the provisions of the Michigan Motor Vehicle Code.

A $15 registration/permit is required. It is valid for three years from the date of issuance.

After some discussion on requiring golf cart owners to have insurance, Honeysett said he would get an opinion from village attorney Bush.

The ordinance becomes effective 20 days after it is posted in the Three Rivers Commercial-News.

