Constantine village council to evaluate Honeysett

The Constantine village council received a village manager's evaluation form for Mark Honeysett at their March 21 council meeting. The council is reviewing Honeysett's contract, which expires at the end of March. Honeysett has worked as both police chief and village manager for over 15 years. At one point he held both positions concurrently.

The council approved a two-year contract for Dan Thayer, a retired state trooper with 25 years’ experience, to become the new chief of police, at a Sept. 8 council meeting.

Village president Gary Mathers said there was no specific reason for an evaluation, just that it "hadn't been done in some time." He stated it is the same form used in 2015 for Honeysett.

Mathers said that in 2015, with a 10 being the highest possible score, Honeysett received a score of 8.41. The form is confidential, with 71 questions. No due date for the evaluation was given.

In other business…

Honeysett met with Cathy Knapp of Southwest Michigan First to discuss a Brownfield grant to have gas tanks removed from a potential spot for the new village fire department, the former D&S grocery-gas station located at 175 Washington Street. He said he is pursuing funding for the new fire station from two American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) sources: Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) revitalization and placemaking funds, and ARPA funds designated for local communities. The applications for these the funds are not yet available.

Nate Gipson was introduced as the latest full-time patrolman. Gipson previously worked at the Three Rivers police department for eight years. Honeysett said he had an excellent record and is currently working with patrolman Adam Stark.

The village continues to advertise for a new clerk. Honeysett said he hopes for a new hire in the next couple of weeks. Cindy LaFluer resigned as clerk in January 2022.

The council tabled a bargaining agreement with the Michigan Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council.

The council adopted a resolution required by MDOT to schedule work and events on state roads.

Angie Birdsall is a freelance writer who primarily covers Constantine.