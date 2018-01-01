Constantine village council discusses recreational marijuana ordinance

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine village council discussed allowing recreational marijuana businesses to operate in the village, at a Jan. 21 meeting.

Village manager/Police Chief Mark Honeysett said, “An ordinance needs to be adopted against it, if this is the council’s wish, or these recreational marijuana businesses can come in if they so desire.” Michigan became the tenth state to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over, when Michigan voters approved Proposal 1, on Nov. 6, 2018, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act. This act delegates responsibility for marijuana licensing regulation and enforcement to the Michigan Department of Regulatory Affairs (LARA). Lara’s Bureau of Marijuana Regulation is responsible for the oversight of medical and adult-use (recreational) marijuana in Michigan.