Constantine village council discusses medical marijuana facilities resolution

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine village council held a discussion during most of the meeting, on a proposed medical marijuana facilities resolution, at a Tuesday, Jan 2 council meeting. No action was taken.

A public hearing on the ordinance was held on Dec. 4. The council held a special meeting on Dec. 12 to review, and take possible action on a medical marijuana ordinance to allow the facilities in the village. A resolution and permit application were reviewed, and the ordinance initially passed by a 5-2 vote, but was subsequently rescinded by a 5-2 vote.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.