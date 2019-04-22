Constantine village council discusses medical and recreational marijuana legislation

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine village council reviewed comments made by Catherine Kaufman, of Bauckham Sparks, Thall, Seeber & Kaufman PC in Portage, on a draft of an ordinance for recreational marijuana at a Monday, January 20 meeting. Kaufman was appointed to the Adult Use Work Group on Recreational Marijuana, by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affair’s Bureau of Marijuana Regulation in March, 2019, to discuss and provide suggestions on regulatory topics related to the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

She discussed medical and recreational marijuana legislation at a special meeting of the village council on April 22, 2019.

Kauffman’s memo at the January 20 meeting, said to include more references to the Michigan Recreational Taxation Marijuana Act (MRTMA) in the ordinance. She stated that the MRTMA limits any violation of the law to a municipal civil infraction of up to $500, and recommended the village match that maximum penalty in the village adult use marijuana ordinance. A violation is a municipal civil infraction, not a misdemeanor. She added although it was not legally 100 percent clear, her firm believed that a municipality could totally prohibit or limit the number of establishments.