Constantine Village Council considers changes to blight ordinance

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine village council decided to enlist village attorney Howard Bush’s services to rewrite a blight ordinance and draft ordinances prohibiting the use of tobacco, vaping and alcohol by minors at a Monday, Dec. 16 meeting.

If the council eventually approves the new ordinances, a public hearing will be set for each. Rough drafts of several of the ordinances were included for the council to review.

Police Chief/village manager Mark Honeysett said in a memo about minors using marijuana, “The state prohibits persons under 21 years of age from possessing or using marijuana or marijuana products, unless it’s medical marijuana. Officers who discover violators currently cite them and they go to court, but our prosecutor’s office is understaffed and overtaxed, so prosecution for such minor crimes tends to bog down the system and/or results in dismissal. At the request of Lt. Jason Therrien, Bush did a rough draft of an ordinance that creates a civil infraction to streamline the process. The penalty is a fine and forfeiture of the marijuana. Under current law persons between 17 and 20 years of age risk a criminal record for the violations. Persons driving while under the influence of marijuana will typically not be subject to penalties prescribed in the ordinance. Persons engaged in a criminal enterprise (sale, manufacture or processing of marijuana) will not be cited under the ordinance, but will instead face criminal prosecution and are subject to all penalties prescribed by law.”

While discussing a new blight ordinance, several trustees questioned the definition of “litter,” with Trustee Kenda Cartagena calling the definition of litter “too broad.”

“We’ve blue bottles recycled, sitting on a post like a tree on Riverside Drive. It’s art. Trash is art. Kitchen utensils are ‘flowers.’ You cut holes in chairs, put flowers pots in them. They’re taking truck tailgates and making them into benches, putting a rusted bike in the garden. Bed frames are flower beds. One man’s junk is another man’s treasure,” she said.

Honeysett said, “While our job is to enforce the ordinance, if litter is integrated into a lawn ornament I have no problem with it. If it’s a legitimate piece of art, the code enforcement officer won’t have a problem with it either.”

Council president Gary Mathers said, “It’s a hard subject, hard to come up with a policy that suits everybody.”

Trustee Cathy Piper questioned all vehicles, watercraft, conveyances or trailers, which are inoperable, uninsured and licensed for more than 14 days (with a few exceptions/special conditions) being inside a fully-enclosed building.