Constantine Village Council approves five commercial medical marijuana facilities

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine Village Council approved applications for five commercial medical marijuana facilities at its Feb. 5 meeting.

The council passed both a resolution and an ordinance permitting the facilities in the village by a 5-2 vote, with the provision that all applications need to be viewed and accepted by the council, at a Jan. 15 meeting.

Although no set amount was mentioned at the council meeting, the medical marijuana ordinance states the village may assess an annual fee of no more than $5,000 to help defray the administrative and enforcement costs associated with the operation of the facilities.

Applications were accepted for Herbal Advantage Provisioning to establish a provisioning center at 160 N. Washington, a grow facility at 675 Centreville Rd., and a processing facility at 675 Centreville Rd.

Also accepted were applications for the Constantine Wellness Center for a provisioning center at 140 S. Washington St., and for “190 N. Washington LCC” for a provisioning center at 190 N. Washington St.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.