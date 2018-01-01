Constantine Village Council approves amendments to medical marijuana permits

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine village council approved amendments to three medical marijuana permits at a May 7 council meeting.

Permits for a grow operation, and a processing center were issued to Brett Thompson and Terry Rodino, co-owners of Apogee Processing, LLC, at a Feb. 19 council meeting.

Village manager/police chief Mark Honeysett told the council, “There are no changes proposed except for the names of the facilities. The owner/applicant is unchanged. The facility types remain the same, but they ask to change the names of each location and to list Constantine as the company’s location, versus Niles, Mi.”

