CONSTANTINE — The Constantine Village Council Tuesday approved its 2015-16 audit report, which has general fund revenues of $808,989 and expenditures of $745,410.

According to the report prepared by Norman and Paulsen, the village’s general fund had an excess of revenues over expenditures of $63,579 and governmental activities decreased the village’s net assets by $79,069. The decrease was $70,791 less than the prior fiscal year loss of $149,860 in 2014-2015.

Total governmental funds, which include the general fund, major street fund, local street fund and non-major governmental funds, saw revenues of $1,058,573 and $965,873, giving the village’s total governmental funds an excess of revenues over expenditures of $92,700.

In other business the Council…

•Approved a resolution honoring Cindy LaFluer for her service to the people of Constantine. LeFluer served as village trustee or village clerk since November 2008 and continues to serve as the Constantine Township Treasurer.

