Constantine village council and Little League work toward a 50-year contract

CONSTANTINE — At the Monday, June 17 village council meeting, Village manager/police chief Mark Honeysett said that he was very pleased with the amount earned, and the amount of help, at the annual Chief James Bedell Memorial 4th of July Fireworks Fundraiser. The fundraiser was held on June 8th at the St. Joseph Valley Golf Club in Sturgis.

“The weather could not have been nicer. Twelve teams participated in the event. The winning team was Otten Trophy of Kalamazoo. Six golfers won gift cards for longest drive, closest to the pin, and longest putt. P&P Transportation, Jeff Todd Concrete, Tavernier Construction, The Harvey House, The Pigeon Inn, The Tomahawk Tavern and Wings Plus in Oakland Park. FL. provided the gift cards. Tim and Jamie Judsen helped a great deal with registration, door prizes, and operated a beer cart at the event donating all tips to the fireworks fund. Bob Fuelling and Craig Garrison were our spotters for the Hole-in-One event, which incidentally, nobody won,” Honeysett said.