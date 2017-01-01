Constantine Village approves resolution for road funding

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine Village Council Monday approved a resolution authorizing non-motorized transportation improvements on major and local roads in the amount of at least $56,000 over the next three years.

Village Manager Mark Honeysett said the village is currently in non-compliance with the “actual qualified expenditures for non-motorized improvements under Section 10K of the Act 51 law.” Honeysett said by expending a minimum of $13,600 annually from 2017 to 2019 on non-motorized transportation improvements on major roads, and a minimum of $5,000 on local roads over that same period, the village should be in compliance.

All costs associated with the improvements will be covered by Act 51 funds Constantine receives from the State of Michigan.

In other business the Council…

•Set a budget workshop for Saturday, March 18 at 9:30 a.m.

•Set a public hearing for March 20 at 7:05 p.m. to gather the public’s input on the proposed budget.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 24 or alek@threeriversnews.com.