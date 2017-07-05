Constantine Village approves new wastewater treatment services agreement

CONSTANTINE — Constantine village residents may get a break on their water-sewer bill after a new 25-year Wastewater Treatment Service Agreement is signed with Three Rivers.

The Constantine Village Council Monday passed a resolution 5-2 approving the Three Rivers-Constantine Wastewater Treatment Services Agreement, authorizing and directing its execution.

Voting no were trustees Dick Larrance and Anthony Scott.

The village has to enter in a wastewater collection and transmission agreement with MMPA prior to approving an agreement with Three Rivers.

