Constantine Village approves excavation bid for property destroyed by fire

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine Village Council Monday approved a bid from Morris Excavating of White Pigeon to excavate the property at 320 S. Washington in the amount of $8,150.

The home at the property was deemed a total loss after it caught fire on Jan. 11. In its proposal, Morris Excavating stated it would remove the remaining debris from the house fire and haul that debris to Westside Landfill, then remove concrete from “the basement and all foundations,” before hauling the concrete to Morris’ recycle pit.

After the debris and concrete have been removed, Morris will “truck in and fill the basement,” “truck in topsoil” and “rough grade the lawn.”

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.