Constantine, Sturgis runners repeat as St. Joe County champions
COLON — High school cross
country runners endured
temperatures in the mid-to-high
30s along with wind to compete
in Tuesday’s St. Joseph County
Meet hosted by Colon.
The top 15 individual finishers
in the boys and girls races are
awarded All-County status.
Repeating as boys’ champion
were the Constantine Falcons
while Sturgis’ girls team hoisted
the championship trophy for a
second consecutive year.
Constantine placed five
runners on the All-Country team
and scored 27 points to claim
first place.
Sturgis (59) finished second
followed by Mendon (77),
Centreville (109), Three Rivers
(120), White Pigeon (132), Colon
(182) and Howardsville Christian
(228).
