Constantine, Sturgis runners repeat as St. Joe County champions

COLON — High school cross

country runners endured

temperatures in the mid-to-high

30s along with wind to compete

in Tuesday’s St. Joseph County

Meet hosted by Colon.

The top 15 individual finishers

in the boys and girls races are

awarded All-County status.

Repeating as boys’ champion

were the Constantine Falcons

while Sturgis’ girls team hoisted

the championship trophy for a

second consecutive year.

Constantine placed five

runners on the All-Country team

and scored 27 points to claim

first place.

Sturgis (59) finished second

followed by Mendon (77),

Centreville (109), Three Rivers

(120), White Pigeon (132), Colon

(182) and Howardsville Christian

(228).

