Constantine Soup Kitchen helps give out early Thanksgiving dinner

CONSTANTINE — Constantine community members got into the giving spirit of the holiday season Monday, helping feed families for Thanksgiving.

Around a dozen volunteers helped out Monday at the Constantine Soup Kitchen for their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner To Go at the Constantine United Methodist Church. This is the fourth year the Soup Kitchen has given away a turkey dinner, with members of the Constantine First Congregational Church helping out.

For the second year in a row, the dinner was done in a drive-thru style, with vehicles lining up around in the alleyway behind the United Methodist Church’s location on White Pigeon Street, with volunteers going out and asking how many meals the person needs, no questions asked.

“There's no questions asked, you just pull up and say how many you want,” Cathy Zimont, president of the Constantine Soup Kitchen, said.

The drive-thru style was implemented as a precaution following the COVID-19 pandemic, and Zimont said it has helped them help more people with the Thanksgiving meals.

“We changed to drive-thru when COVID hit, and we actually started having more people here,” Zimont said. “So, we decided to keep it that way. It makes less work for us, we don't have as much cleanup.”

The meals, Zimont said, included turkey and mashed potatoes and gravy made by Don Hutton, the cook for the day and the person who started the Thanksgiving meal event for the Soup Kitchen. Hutton also made 20 pies, and delivered 10 meals to those who were shut-in. Zimont said Hutton started cooking the day before on Sunday to get ready for the event.

Last year’s event served 180 people, and Zimont said she hoped to get that many on Monday as well. The meals are part of the Soup Kitchen’s weekly Monday meals, which take place at the United Methodist Church from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with a different local church helping out every week.

Zimont said she enjoyed helping out with this year’s event to feed families on Thanksgiving.

“It makes you feel really good every year, because a lot of people need this,” Zimont said. “So many people are thankful for the extra meal.”

