Constantine School Board VP reacts to recall petition filing

CONSTANTINE — In an emailed statement to the Three Rivers Commercial-News received after press time Wednesday, Constantine Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Syntia Salisbury commented on the recall petition that was filed against her with St. Joseph County Clerk Lindsay Oswald on Wednesday.

As reported by the Commercial-News Thursday, the petition, filed by local resident Margie Caid, claims Salisbury violated a school board policy on “being placed in a position of conflict of interest” and “refrain[ing] from using their Board positions for personal partisan gain” by “failing to recuse herself from a discussion on the contract of the basketball coach.” The petition also claims “Salisbury’s family members made complaints about the employee to the board during public comment time” and that she “also failed to disclose that she had participated in a private parent meeting to discuss complaints about the employee, and voted to end that employee’s contract.”

“There is a lot of misinformation out there. It truly breaks my heart to think that there are members in my community that feel I had personal partisan gain from this situation. I have nothing to gain by not having the same basketball coach at the helm for my son’s senior year. My hopes are that this clarity/factuality hearing will help clear some things up,” Salisbury said in her statement.

During an Oct. 21 school board meeting, the coaching contract for varsity basketball coach Travis Walker, who is also the Constantine High School principal, was not renewed, with Salisbury being one of six to vote against the renewal. Walker was reinstated as coach during a special meeting Nov. 6, with Salisbury abstaining from the vote.

The St. Joseph County Election Commission will hold a clarity/factuality hearing regarding the petition on Monday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. in Courtroom B of the St. Joseph County Courthouse to consider the petition. The meeting will be open to the public.

