Constantine Rotary recognizes Messner for her community contributions

KALAMAZOO — Kathy Messner received Paul Harris Fellow recognition from Constantine Rotary (Rotary) to show appreciation for her contributions to the community at a Saturday, June 25 rotary meeting held at the Beacon Club in Kalamazoo.

Rotary will contribute $1,000 in Messner’s name to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. President Mark Honeysett presented the award.

“I envy her enthusiasm, her energy, and I can’t think of a soul who is more deserving of this award,” he said.

Messner is an administrative assistant at Constantine Middle School (CMS). She has worked there for 23 years, the longest serving secretary in the district. She was the coach for the CMS junior varsity and varsity cheerleaders, and was coach for three years for CMS’ girls varsity tennis team.

