Constantine Rotary hears about local history

CONSTANTINE — Constantine Rotary listened to two programs at a Tuesday, Feb. 14 meeting. Rotarian Mark Honeysett talked about the history of Valentine’s Day, and local historian Rebecca Shank displayed materials from the archives of the Sue I. Silliman home in Three Rivers, and gave Rotarians a copy of “St. Joseph in Homespun” written in 1931 by Silliman.

Shank also displayed a family item, a circa-1833 shoemaker’s bench owned by her great-great-grandfather Benjamin M. King (1807-1879) and stated that she remembered her grandmother “using it to behead poultry.”

Silliman talks about King in her book, calling him the “Cobbler of Eschol.” She said he and his bride moved to Eschol in 1832 and he was drafted for the Black Hawk War that same year. King came to Three Rivers in 1834 and lived in the first house erected by a white man, that of Jacob McInterfer. In 1836 he cleared farm land two miles southwest of town, purchasing 120 acres, and worked evenings in the cobbler’s trade.

