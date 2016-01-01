Constantine Rotary hears about Japan visit

CONSTANTINE — Sue Outman talked about her experiences on a trip she took on May 12-25, 2016 to Hiroshima, Japan at a Tuesday, Jan. 31 meeting of Constantine Rotary. Outman stayed at the home of Miyoko and Kochi Tanimoto, friends of the family. She brought souvenirs of her trip, including a 13-foot-long obi (sash) for a kimono, a traditional female Japanese outfit.

“It was a once-in-a-life experience. They have a different mindset than we have here. I learned more staying with a family than I would as a tourist,” she said.

“It is an honorable culture. They have a lot of traditions, superstitions and gift-giving,” she said. “They bow everywhere. Even anchors on TV shows bow to one another at the beginning and end of the show.”

