Constantine Rotary hears about ‘ladybird’ deeds

CONSTANTINE — Attorney Howard Bush talked about a ladybird deed at a Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting of Constantine Rotary. He serves as attorney for the village as Constantine.

Bush said a ladybird deed is not a deed, but a term that describes transferring real property by a warranty or quit-claim deed, and it has become a useful tool in Medicaid planning, estate planning and probate avoidance.

“Simply defined, a ladybird deed is a transfer of real property to a contingent grantee that reserves a real estate and the lifetime power to convey the property and unilaterally defeat the grantee’s interest,” he said.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.