Bill Diamond (left) trustee in the District 6360 Rotary Foundation, and member of the Kalamazoo Sunrise Rotary Club, spoke about a fundraiser drive on Tuesday, August 8 to members of Constantine Rotary. Tina Cronkhite (right) was elected the new president of Constantine Rotary on July 1. A business meeting was held, followed by a program on human trafficking by Kathy Schuen. An informational meeting on global human trafficking will be held at 7:00 p.m. on August 16 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Three Rivers. The Human Trafficking Hotline number is 1-800-373-7888.

