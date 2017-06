Terry Bower (left), volunteer coordinator for Three Rivers Hospice, and Debbie Reeg, director of Sturgis Home Health Care and Hospice of Sturgis, as well as Three Rivers Homecare and Hospice, spoke to Constantine Rotary on Tuesday, June 27. Bower said, “Hospice is the greatest gift — to be able to care for someone during their last days and to be there for the family.” Rotary held a business meeting following the presentation. John Barnes from Three Rivers Rotary was a guest.