Constantine Rotarians hear about foster care program

CONSTANTINE — Social Services Specialist Shannon Ray, and Children’s Services Supervisor Katie Albertson spoke to Constantine Rotary on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Both work for the Department of Health and Human Services in St. Joseph County.

Ray specializes in abuse and neglect cases. She said there are currently 227 children in foster care in the county, and 90 are under her care. Albertson educates parents and the community. Her job is finding services to keep children home, and teach life skills.

“We work with families to remedy a problem. Our main goal is to get kids back in families. Unfortunately this doesn’t always happen,” Ray said. “We need more foster homes and more public awareness.

She said St. Joseph County is the “meth/amphetamine capital of the state.”

“When parents are doped up, a lot can go wrong. Kids watch themselves, or are left with an inappropriate person,” she said. “It’s a cycle. A lot of these parents weren’t properly parented themselves. Three out of four of these parents were in foster care.”

Ray said the teen population is “really struggling.” She added that heroin is newly popular with teens because “everyone smokes weed.”

Please see Wednesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.